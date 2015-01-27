Ten non-Power Five candidates for 2016 Senior Bowl

The buzz: Day (6-2, 285) missed two games this season with a minor knee injury but returned for the Music City Bowl win over LSU. He has played both end and tackle for the Irish, who used a base 4-3 set in 2014, when Day saw most of his time at tackle; they used a 3-4 in 2013 and Day played mostly end. He has 16.5 tackles for loss in his career and is stout at the point of attack. His versatility and run-stopping ability are big selling points. He has lackluster sack totals (3.5 in his career), but coach Brian Kelly has said Day -- who has been clocked as fast as the mid-4.8s in the 40 -- can get after the passer. Day was a consensus national top-100 prospect in the 2011 recruiting class and hasn't redshirted. He was a key reserve as a true freshman and will end his career as a three-year starter.