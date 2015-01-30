Ten best draft picks by defending Super Bowl champions

Drafted: 1st round, 28th overall, 1983 NFL Draft

The skinny: Talk about the rich getting richer at the bottom of each round, the Redskins snagged Green with the final pick of the first round, and he turned into one of the best corners in the game during his 20-season NFL career. Also one of the fastest men to play in the league, Green played until the robust age of 42, won two rings and certainly has a place on the franchise's Mount Rushmore. The team also picked Pro Bowl defensive end Charles Mann (third round) in the same draft and signed Nate Newton as an undrafted free agent that year, too. Not bad at all.