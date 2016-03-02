Ten 2016 NFL Draft prospects with work to do at pro day

9. Jack Allen, C, Michigan State: No one questions Allen's ability to lead an offensive line, and I suspect he'll get a chance to start at the next level. But we're talking about draft positioning here. As the shortest (6-1 1/4) and lightest (294 pounds) offensive lineman at the combine, there was a certain level of athleticism expected by scouts. In some tests, he did just fine (1.81 10-yard split), but in others he did not (7.9 three cone). I'm guessing his weight at his pro day will exceed 300 pounds, since it's unlikely he'll re-run his 40 after clocking a 5.29. He could improve his 23 bench reps, too, to show the upper-body strength to hold off pro nose tackles that will outweigh him by 50 pounds. With guys like Isaac Seumalo and, probably, Cody Whitehair likely to get looks in the pivot by NFL teams, Allen needs to put his best foot forward to keep pace.