Teddy Bridgewater won't participate in Senior Day, coach says

Louisville is holding Senior Day on Saturday for its game with Memphis, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not participate in the activities, coach Charlie Strong said Monday during the AAC's weekly teleconference.
Bridgewater is a junior, but most schools' Senior Days honor juniors who don't expect to return for their senior seasons, for reasons such as turning pro, suffering an injury and graduating.
Week 12: Things we learned
From Auburn's miraculous victory over Georgia to Jordan Matthews' continued assault on SEC defenses, here are the lessons we learned in Week 12 of college football. More ...
"We're not going to even talk about him and saying this is going to be his last game," Strong said Monday. "He's still got a whole new year, and he's going to have to make that decision."
Considered by many the most pro-ready quarterback available for the 2014 draft, Bridgewater is on track to graduate in December, and his mother told Sports Illustrated earlier this season that, "The reality is that we're hoping and believing that he has a great season, and after that he'll do what he needs to do to prepare to go to the draft."
Bridgewater has not yet responded to Strong's comments about Senior Day. Louisville makes its offensive players available to the media Tuesday.
Bridgewater is averaging 304.8 passing yards per game, with 24 TDs, three interceptions and a 70.9 completion percentage. His streak of games with at least one TD pass ended at 21 in this past Saturday's win over Houston.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.