Teddy Bridgewater tweet makes light of his pro-day workout

Teddy Bridgewater's pro-day performance last year will go down in draft lore for all the wrong reasons. And Bridgewater obviously remembers.
Louisville's 2015 pro day is Wednesday, and Bridgewater's tweet makes light of what, at the time, seemed to be a bad situation. Numerous analysts downgraded him for the mediocre workout; at one point, he seemed in the running to be the overall No. 1 pick.
Things seemingly have worked out for Bridgewater, though: He was the final pick of the first round in the 2014 draft -- the Minnesota Vikings traded up to get him -- and he ended up having a solid rookie season. He started 12 games and guided the Vikings to a 6-6 mark. Three of the six wins came when he rallied Minnesota in the fourth quarter.
As Bridgewater himself said in early May last year, game tape always should be the No. 1 determining factor.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.