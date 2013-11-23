Teddy Bridgewater throws for just 220 yards in close win

He has thrown 25 TD passes against just three interceptions this season, but after eight consecutive games to open the season in which he averaged at least 8.9 yards per attempt and four times averaged at least 10.0 yards per attempt, Saturday's game was the third in a row in which he averaged 7.8 or fewer yards per attempt. Opposing defenses are taking away the deep throw and forcing Bridgewater to go to his checkdown receivers. Saturday's 6.1-yard average was his second-lowest in the past two seasons (5.4 against FIU last season was the worst).