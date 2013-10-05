Teddy Bridgewater throws for 348 yards as Louisville romps

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was effective and efficient Saturday in leading the Cardinals to an easy 30-7 victory over Temple.
Bridgewater, a junior who is considered by most to be the best draft-eligible quarterback in the nation, completed 25 of 35 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes came in the first half, when Louisville built a 24-0 lead over the winless Owls. Temple came in allowing 322.5 passing yards per game.
Bridgewater now has 16 TD passes and one interception in five games. He is 104 of 145 (71.7 percent) for 1,562 yards this season. Bridgewater hit 11 receivers, and five of them had at least 40 reception yards.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.