Teddy Bridgewater still draft's top QB, despite pro day struggles

Whenever a top prospect doesn't perform to expectations, it opens the door for a contender to supplant him at the top of the board. This remains a legitimate possibility with Blake Bortles set to conduct his pro day on Wednesday and Johnny Manziel's pro day coming up on March 27. If Bortles or Manziel catches fire during the workout and exhibits better-than-anticipated arm talent, accuracy and touch, the conversation will definitely turn to which quarterback is a better option for the immediate future and long-term success. While I remain steadfast in my belief that Bridgewater is the best quarterback prospect in the 2014 class, I think the workout confirms the fact that he merits a first-round grade albeit a mid-to-late first-round value based on his talent and skills. To provide some context, that is the same grade that I issued to Aaron Rodgers and Alex Smith (7.05 on the Carolina Panthers' grading scale, which means "future starter with the potential to be a key contributor by the end of his first pro season"). While most of us focus on when and where a prospect is drafted, the final grade should correlate with how a prospect is expected to perform as a pro during his career. That's something to remember while we're moving forward in this process.