 Skip to main content
Advertising

Teddy Bridgewater reportedly thinking about staying in school

Published: Dec 13, 2013 at 06:09 AM

Rumors surfaced Friday that Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has been mentioned all season as a potential No. 1 overall pick, is thinking about staying in school for his senior season. But NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt said he would be shocked if Bridgewater returned.

A tweet from former NFL scout John Middlekauff on Friday afternoon raised the possibility of Bridgewater staying at Louisville.

Bridgewater (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) has not said definitively whether he is turning pro. There could be as many as five teams drafting in the top 10 that potentially could select a quarterback, and if Bridgewater remains in school, that would thin the ranks of available signal-callers.

This season, Bridgewater has thrown for 3,523 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions, and completed 70.2 percent of his passes. His completion percentage is second nationally among quarterbacks who qualify.

Two other NFL Media draft analysts, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, think highly of Bridgewater but wonder if he will be drafted earlier than he should.

Bridgewater has led Louisville to an 11-1 record and a Russell Athletic Bowl appearance against Miami on Dec. 28. He entered the season as a prime Heisman candidate, and early in the season Louisville was a potential dark-horse national-title contender, but he and the Cardinals became a national afterthought after losing to UCF on Oct. 18.

Bridgewater threw for 300 yards just once in his final five games and went through a three-game stretch against AAC opponents in which he threw just two TD passes. Critics seized on that as proof he was a bit overhyped. But Louisville's offensive line wasn't as good as expected, and Bridgewater faced more pressure than he did last season. It didn't help that Louisville's rushing attack was a slight disappointment, too, putting more pressure on Bridgewater and a banged-up receiving corps.

Bridgewater is a Miami native who originally committed to the Hurricanes before reneging and signing with Louisville. His Miami roots are an added storyline for the bowl game. Hurricanes senior quarterback Stephen Morris also is a Miami native.

"Teddy's a great quarterback," Morris told The Associated Press earlier this week. "It'd be a great challenge. ... A lot of people would focus on that, two quarterbacks from Miami going at it."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 