Teddy Bridgewater rallies team with two 4th-quarter TD passes

Then, on the ensuing third down, Bridgewater evaded a heavy rush by basically performing a pirouette in the pocket, then looked as if he was just heaving the ball out of bounds from Cincinnati's 32 to get away from the rush. Instead, the ball dropped perfectly into the hands of wide receiver Damian Copeland about 8 yards deep in the end zone. Copeland got both feet inbounds for the TD and a 17-14 lead.