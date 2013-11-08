Teddy Bridgewater not his usual self in 21-point victory

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had perhaps his weakest game of the season Friday night, leading the Cardinals to an easy -- but ugly -- 31-10 win at Connecticut.
Bridgewater threw for 287 yards and a TD, and he completed his usual number of "Man, how did he drop that in there?" passes. But he also tossed an interception and completed a season-low 56.8 percent of his passes against winless UConn, whose secondary was a huge concern heading into the game. The Huskies had surrendered a total of 739 passing yards and 10 TDs in their two most recent games, blowout losses to Cincinnati and UCF; in those games, opposing quarterbacks had a 72.3 completion percentage.
Bridgewater was plagued by drops at times, including three in a row on one second-quarter drive, but he still wasn't near as sharp as usual. He came in completing 73.7 percent of his passes, a figure that led the nation among quarterbacks who qualify. The weather might have been a factor; it was windy, and the temperature dipped into the 30s in the fourth quarter after being in the mid-40s at kickoff.
It was just the second time this season -- and just the second time in 16 games -- that Bridgewater threw just one TD pass. In addition, this was only the second time this season he completed less than 67 percent of his passes. In a 27-13 win over Kentucky on Sept. 14, he completed 57.1 percent of his throws and had just one TD pass.
While Louisville's offense struggled -- the Cardinals were 4-of-13 on third down, gained a season-low 369 yards and scored touchdowns on a blocked punt and an interception return -- the defense picked up the slack. UConn committed five turnovers, gained just 237 yards and scored its TD with 35 seconds left in the game.
