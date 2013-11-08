Teddy Bridgewater not his usual self in 21-point victory

Bridgewater was plagued by drops at times, including three in a row on one second-quarter drive, but he still wasn't near as sharp as usual. He came in completing 73.7 percent of his passes, a figure that led the nation among quarterbacks who qualify. The weather might have been a factor; it was windy, and the temperature dipped into the 30s in the fourth quarter after being in the mid-40s at kickoff.