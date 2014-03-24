 Skip to main content
Advertising

Teddy Bridgewater: My toughness makes me a 'rare breed'

Published: Mar 24, 2014 at 12:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

NFL clubs in search of a new quarterback might find a faster, quicker quarterback in Johnny Manziel and a bigger, stronger one in Blake Bortles, but they won't find a tougher one than Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater.

That's what Bridgewater said when asked about what was perhaps the most vicious hit that any of those three ever absorbed in college (video, 14:28 mark), at the hands of Florida linebacker Jon Bostic. It cost the Gators 15 yards, but as an attempted tone-setter for the Florida defense in Bridgewater's sophomore appearance at the Sugar Bowl, it failed miserably. Already with a 7-0 lead, Bridgewater shook off the blow to shred the Florida defense for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 33-23 upset.

"I'm just tough," Bridgewater told ESPN analyst Jon Gruden. "I'm a different breed. I'm a rare breed. I think, like you said earlier, my kind is becoming extinct. My background has made me the person I am today. It's made me a mentally and physically tough guy. Nothing bothers me. You can set my hair on fire, I'm still going to go. I'm just one of those guys."

That was among the points Bridgewater made in his time with Gruden for Gruden QB Camp, which puts the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach in the film room with the draft's top quarterback prospects. A segment from Bridgewater's episode aired on SportsCenter Monday.

Although Bridgewater's pro-day workout last week was roundly criticized, he is considered among the top three quarterback prospects in the draft and a possibility for the Houston Texans with the No. 1 overall pick. After showing some inaccuracy on pro day, which he later attributed to not wearing a glove, Bridgewater tumbled to the No. 26 overall pick in the mock draft of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

As for his toughness, it's a trait that will be required perhaps more from Bridgewater, given his thinner frame. He weighed in at just 208 pounds on pro day, and his durability is among the concerns NFL scouts have expressed about him.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 