Teddy Bridgewater, Michael Sam facing make-or-break pro days

The Louisville star passed on the opportunity to show his stuff at the combine despite repeatedly calling himself a "competitor" during his media session. While he wasn't alone in skipping the throwing portion of the workout -- Johnny Manziel and Derek Carr also refrained, as have several quarterback prospects in the past -- Bridgewater limited his participation even further, sitting out some of the running drills. Thus, at Louisville's March 17 pro day, he'll face the challenge of going through a comprehensive workout prior to a scripted throwing session in front of a large NFL contingent. In addition to testing Bridgewater's conditioning, the exhaustive session could affect his ability to make accurate throws. With a handful of teams, including the Houston Texans, hoping to identify a franchise quarterback early in the draft, the pressure will be on Bridgewater to show scouts that he has the tools to be a special player at the next level.