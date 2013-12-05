Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville face Cincinnati in key AAC game

The Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Houston Texans on Thursday night; fans of both teams may want to get two TVs ready.
That's because Louisville, which features star quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, will be playing Cincinnati on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET in the regular-season finale for both. Watching both games could enable Jaguars and Texans fans (and fans of other NFL teams who need a signal-caller) to potentially see their quarterback of the future.
Bridgewater and the Cardinals (10-1) have faded from public view since they lost to UCF on Oct. 18. But Bridgewater has played well. He is 10th nationally in passing at 297.1 yards per game, with 25 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He also is completing 71.0 percent of his passes, which is tied for the national lead (with East Carolina's Shane Carden) among quarterbacks who qualify.
Bridgewater (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) is considered the most pro-ready of the draft-eligible quarterbacks, but he has not definitively said whether he is turning pro. Louisville coach Charlie Strong has said he expects Bridgewater to make his decision after the season.
