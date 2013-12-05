Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville face Cincinnati in key AAC game

Bridgewater and the Cardinals (10-1) have faded from public view since they lost to UCF on Oct. 18. But Bridgewater has played well. He is 10th nationally in passing at 297.1 yards per game, with 25 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He also is completing 71.0 percent of his passes, which is tied for the national lead (with East Carolina's Shane Carden) among quarterbacks who qualify.