Teddy Bridgewater lights up Miami in Russell Athletic Bowl

Bridgewater showed off his entire arsenal Saturday night, including his first rushing touchdown of the season. He rolled left, he rolled right, he stood comfortably in the pocket, he moved around in the pocket -- no matter what he did, he usually hit his target. He was 19 of 26 for 231 yards and two TDs in the first half and 16 of 19 for 216 yards and a touchdown in the second half. He also did a nice job spreading the ball around, completing passes to 10 receivers.