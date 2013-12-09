Teddy Bridgewater, Jadeveon Clowney under bowl microscope

The release of the college bowl schedule is always one of my favorite days on the football calendar. I usually spend that evening highlighting the games I'd like to attend. The BCS games are loaded with quality NFL draft prospects, and I'll do my best to get to as many of those games as possible. Fortunately, the bowl season features a lot more than just those five BCS contests. There are several games outside of the BCS system that will attract a large contingent of NFL scouts. Here are my top five non-BCS Bowl games from a scouting perspective: