Teddy Bridgewater held without TD pass vs. Houston

Louisville beat Houston 20-13 on Saturday to remain -- technically, at least -- in the running for the AAC title, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 22 games.
Bridgewater was 19-of-29 for 203 yards, his lowest yardage total of the season and the lowest in the past 19 games. The last time Bridgewater didn't throw a TD pass was last season's opener against Kentucky. He had tossed 51 touchdown passes since then.
Junior tailback Dominique Brown did yeoman's work for the Cardinals, rushing for a career-high 137 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. His 3-yard run early in the third quarter gave Louisville the lead for good at 17-13.
Bridgewater took a beating. Louisville had surrendered just 13 sacks all season, but Bridgewater was taken down four times Saturday.
Houston sophomore WR Deontay Greenberry went into the game with 70 receptions and nine TD catches. But he was held without a catch. Houston managed just 195 total yards.
