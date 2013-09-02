Teddy Bridgewater heads the season's first Heisman watch

6. QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M: Manziel, a third-year sophomore, played less than a half but still threw three TD passes as the Aggies coasted past Rice. Manziel was suspended for the first half, then benched in the fourth quarter for his behavior. Manziel is a free-wheeling guy on and off the field. His off-field antics got old a while ago; now, it's his on-field antics that are becoming annoying.