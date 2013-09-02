Teddy Bridgewater heads the season's first Heisman watch

Published: Sep 02, 2013 at 05:10 AM

Week 1 of the college football season is (almost) in the books, which means it's time for the first Heisman watch of the season.

Even the most ardent fan has to grit his teeth at the pervasiveness of Heisman talk, especially early in the season. Then again, a strong argument can be made that it is the most prestigious individual award in sports.

Here are this week's top 10 contenders, from 10th to first, as this Heisman voter sees them:

10. QB Derek Carr, Fresno State: Carr, a senior, threw for 435 yards and five TDs as the Bulldogs outlasted Rutgers 52-51 in overtime in their opener. Good news for Carr is that Rutgers has one of the best defenses he will see this season.

Things we learned

Johnny-Manziel-65x90-130902.jpg

From Johnny Manziel's controversial return to Washington's statement win, here are the 41 things we learned from the first weekend of college football play. More ...

9. QB Brett Hundley, UCLA: Hundley, a third-year sophomore, threw for 274 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 63 yards and two scores as the Bruins opened by whipping Nevada.

8. TB Lache Seastrunk, Baylor: Seastrunk, a junior, didn't get much work against overmatched FCS foe Wofford, but he did rush for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 69-3 evisceration of the Terriers. It was his fifth straight 100-yard game dating to last season.

7. DE Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina: Clowney, a junior, didn't make any flash plays against North Carolina, but the Tar Heels made sure they knew where he was on every snap. In short, while he didn't make big plays, his presence helped the Gamecocks stymie the Heels.

6. QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M: Manziel, a third-year sophomore, played less than a half but still threw three TD passes as the Aggies coasted past Rice. Manziel was suspended for the first half, then benched in the fourth quarter for his behavior. Manziel is a free-wheeling guy on and off the field. His off-field antics got old a while ago; now, it's his on-field antics that are becoming annoying.

5. TB Todd Gurley, Georgia: Gurley, a sophomore, rambled for 154 yards and two TDs on just 12 carries in the Bulldogs' loss to Clemson. Gurley was bothered by a minor injury against the Tigers, and the Bulldogs sure hope he is 100 percent for this week's SEC East showdown with South Carolina.

4. QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon: Mariota, a third-year sophomore, feasted on vastly overmatched FCS foe Nicholls State. He threw for 234 yards and a score and rushed for 113 yards before sitting out the fourth quarter in a 66-3 romp.

3. QB Braxton Miller, Ohio State: Miller, a junior, threw for 178 yards and two TDs and ran for another 77 as the Buckeyes downed Buffalo 40-20.

2. QB Tajh Boyd, Clemson: Boyd, a senior, had a huge game as Clemson outlasted Georgia in a battle of top-10 teams. He threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for two scores as Clemson came away with the victory.

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville: Bridgewater, a junior, sliced up Ohio's secondary, throwing for 355 yards and five TDs as Louisville opened the season with a 49-7 win. The yardage total was the third-highest of his career, and the TD total tied a personal record.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE