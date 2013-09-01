Teddy Bridgewater has Heisman moment in Louisville's romp

Bridgewater showed off his arsenal Sunday. He looked good throwing long and short, and threw a number of pinpoint passes on the sideline and in the middle of the field. His best throw might have been a third-quarter incompletion. Bridgewater, a right-hander, was flushed out of the pocket and rolled left; he uncorked a pass that traveled about 60 yards in the air while running to his left but overthrew his receiver by about 3 yards.