Teddy Bridgewater chooses former NFL player as his agent

Bridgewater reportedly had considered hiring Roc Nation Sports, which is owned by rapper Jay Z, for his representation. Forbes.com reported that Bridgewater seriously considered Joel Segal. Forbes.com also said there was speculation that Bridgewater would not hire an agent and follow the path set by Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam, who was the only first-round pick in the 2013 draft who didn't have an agent. Instead, he used a management team led by his brother, Abram Elam, a former NFL safety.