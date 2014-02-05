Teddy Bridgewater chooses former NFL player as his agent

Teddy Bridgewater was one of the last big-name draft prospects to choose representation, and he bypassed a lot of big-name agents with his choice.
Bridgewater, in play to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and considered a lock to go in the top 10, chose Kennard McGuire, of MS World LLC, Forbes.com reported. McGuire, a former NFL wide receiver, is based in Richmond, Texas, a Houston suburb. (Hmmm -- the Houston Texans have the overall No. 1 pick.)
Among McGuire's current clients are wide receivers Brandon Marshall of Chicago, Jacoby Jones of Baltimore and Andre Johnson of Houston.
Bridgewater reportedly had considered hiring Roc Nation Sports, which is owned by rapper Jay Z, for his representation. Forbes.com reported that Bridgewater seriously considered Joel Segal. Forbes.com also said there was speculation that Bridgewater would not hire an agent and follow the path set by Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam, who was the only first-round pick in the 2013 draft who didn't have an agent. Instead, he used a management team led by his brother, Abram Elam, a former NFL safety.
Bridgewater is working out at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for the combine and his pre-draft workouts.
