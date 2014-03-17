Teddy Bridgewater, Blake Bortles highlight key week of pro days

The third week of pro days will be a big one for several good players looking to improve their draft position. Among them are two potential No. 1 overall picks, both of whom play the quarterback position. I expect several of these pro day events to attract huge crowds.
Here is rundown of the most important pro days of the week, and the main things I'll be looking for at each event.
Boise State (Monday):DeMarcus Lawrence was a productive player in college, recording 20 sacks in his two seasons at Boise State. My question for him is whether he has the burst needed to be an above-average pass rusher in the NFL.
Florida (Monday): The Gators have eight players who could be drafted this year, and each comes with some questions. Among them is Dominique Easley, a defensive tackle who suffered two ACL injuries in college -- where should he be ranked?
Louisville (Monday): I'll be attending this event, and most of my big questions here focus on Teddy Bridgewater: Should he be the first overall pick in the draft? Does he have that kind of ability? And why didn't he run at the NFL Scouting Combine? I also want to know if safety Calvin Pryor can be can be a first-year starter at his position.
Virginia (Monday): We know who the top three offensive tackles in the draft are, but is Morgan Moses the fourth-best OT in this draft? I also want to know how strong he is; Moses did not do the bench press at the combine.
Montana (Tuesday): I believe linebackers Jordan Tripp and Brock Coyle each have NFL ability, and Tripp could be a third-rounder in the 80th to 90th pick range. I'll be interested to watch his drills and also see how Coyle does in his 40-yard dash.
Florida State (Tuesday):Lamarcus Joyner played both cornerback and safety in college, so my focus here will be to check which position suits him best. I also want to re-time Kelvin Benjamin, who ran just a 4.61 in the 40 at the combine. He might choose to work out Wednesday if he doesn't work on this day.
UCF (Wednesday): A lot of people will be at this event, and I think Blake Bortles will wow them with his workout. He threw at the combine, but I'll be among many interested in seeing him work with his own wide receivers and running back here.
San Jose State (Wednesday): I like quarterback David Fales' upside, and his pro day will give teams a chance to watch him work with his own receivers.
Baylor (Wednesday): Baylor always has some players under the radar -- could one stand out at this pro day? I'm also interested to know what has dropped guard Cyril Richardson down in ratings. I had him at No. 39 when I released my top 50 prospects list a couple of months ago.
Utah (Wednesday): Outside linebacker Trevor Reilly had a right knee issue at the combine, so I need to see him work out here. I also want to see Jake Murphy, the son of former baseball great Dale Murphy, and how athletic he is at tight end.
Virginia Tech (Wednesday):Kyle Fuller had a very good combine, and I want to know if he can be a first-round pick as a cornerback. I also want to watch if Logan Thomas can be rated as a long-term project at quarterback.
Fresno State (Thursday): Can quarterback Derek Carr rate as a first-round pick? I think he'll surprise what's expected to be a large crowd for this pro day. He'll be throwing to wide receiver, Davante Adams, who didn't run as fast as expected at the combine, posting a time of 4.56 seconds.
Missouri (Thursday): This is one of the best organized pro days. I'll be interested to watch Michael Sam and find out if he can be a linebacker after playing defensive end in college. I also want to watch Kony Ealy to see how high he should be rated in the first round.
Notre Dame (Thursday): Here's a stop with a lot to look at, starting with defensive linemen Louis Nix and Stephon Tuitt, who might not be ready to work out after he had to pull out of the combine with a foot injury. Also among a very good group of players at this pro day will be up-and-coming tight end Troy Niklas, who needs to run after skipping the 40 at the combine.
Stanford (Thursday): Defensive back Ed Reynolds and linebacker Trent Murphy will be watched closely. People will also want to know why guard David Yankey did not play as well in 2013 as he did in his previous seasons.
Vanderbilt (Friday): One of my favorite players in the draft, Jordan Matthews, will bring a lot of wide receiver coaches to Nashville for this pro day. I expect him to do very well.
West Virginia (Friday): I expect several running back coaches to be here to see Charles Sims, and they'll like what they see.