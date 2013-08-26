Teddy Bridgewater, Blake Bortles head AAC's group of QBs

Here is a look at the starting quarterback for each of the 10 AAC schools:
Cincinnati
The starter: New coach Tommy Tuberville has not picked a starter; the candidates are seniors Brendon Kay and Munchie Legaux. Legaux started the first eight games last season before losing the job to Kay, who started the final five. Kay has been bothered by a sore shoulder during camp.
Connecticut
The starter: It will be junior Chandler Whitmer, who started every game last season, when he threw nine TD passes and 16 picks. Redshirt freshman Casey Cochran is the backup.
Houston
The starter: Incumbent starter David Piland, a junior, emerged from a five-man battle royale with the job. He is 6-12 as the Cougars' starter in parts of two seasons. True freshman John O'Korn, from prep powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, is the backup; coach Tony Levine said O'Korn will play in the opener.
Louisville
The starter: It's junior Teddy Bridgewater, who is a legit Heisman candidate and the main reason the Cardinals were ranked ninth in the preseason coaches' poll.
Memphis
The starter: Redshirt freshman Paxton Lynch beat out returning starter Jacob Karam, a senior who began his career at Texas Tech. Karam threw for 1,895 yards and 14 TDs last season, and set a school single-season record with a 64.2 completion percentage. Lynch (6-feet-6, 225 pounds) has a stronger arm and a higher upside than Karam. Lynch is from a small private school in the Orlando area and missed half his senior season with a knee injury. But he played superbly in a postseason all-star game and garnered recruiting interest from Florida, among others, before deciding on Memphis.
Rutgers
SMU
Temple
The starter: Junior Connor Reilly, who played in 14 games as the holder on kicks the past two seasons, is the starter, beating out senior Clinton Granger. Granger started twice last season and will see time at quarterback this season. Last season's starter, Chris Coyle, now is the starting H-back for new coach Matt Rhule.
UCF
The starter: Junior Blake Bortles again is the starter. He threw 25 TD passes and seven picks last season.
USF
The starter: New coach Willie Taggart chose sophomore Matt Floyd over senior Bobby Eveld. Floyd started two games late last season when then-senior B.J. Daniels was hurt. Eveld started one game in each of the past three seasons. Taggart said he likes Floyd's playmaking ability.
