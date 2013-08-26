Teddy Bridgewater, Blake Bortles head AAC's group of QBs

The starter: Redshirt freshman Paxton Lynch beat out returning starter Jacob Karam, a senior who began his career at Texas Tech. Karam threw for 1,895 yards and 14 TDs last season, and set a school single-season record with a 64.2 completion percentage. Lynch (6-feet-6, 225 pounds) has a stronger arm and a higher upside than Karam. Lynch is from a small private school in the Orlando area and missed half his senior season with a knee injury. But he played superbly in a postseason all-star game and garnered recruiting interest from Florida, among others, before deciding on Memphis.