Teddy Bridgewater: Being No. 1 overall draft pick is my dream

If you're going to dream, you might as well dream big. Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is doing just that.
Bridgewater was on WHBE-AM in Louisville on Wednesday and said that being the overall No. 1 draft pick is "my dream right now, and I'm just trying to make it come true."
The Houston Texans own the first pick in the 2014 draft, and numerous analysts have the Texans taking a quarterback -- whether it be Bridgewater, Johnny Manziel or Blake Bortles -- with the pick. Among College Football 24/7's four mock drafts, NFL Media analyst Charles Davis was the only one to have Bridgewater going No. 1 to the Texans.
Bridgewater is working out at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for the combine and his pre-draft workouts. His appearance at the combine will be one of the most scrutinized, partly because of his size. He was listed at 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds at Louisville, and his frame has come under criticism of late.
Still, he is in play for the overall No. 1 spot. Bridgewater said he has been "purpose-driven" his entire life, and that "I just want to be that guy" who goes first.
Bridgewater also said he is looking for an agent.
"I've been advised by guys who have played in the NFL and guys who have my best interests," he said. "It's a process. When you meet people, you have to gain their trust with just one meeting. I've been talking to a couple guys and just trying to build that relationship."
Bridgewater also said some agents were "reaching out to my mom and to my brothers and sisters, just trying to say, 'Hey, I'm here,' and just trying to get their names out there."
One thing Bridgewater said he would do with his NFL money is to give his mom a present.
"When I was in third grade, I promised my mom that I would get her a pink Cadillac Escalade," he said.
Bridgewater's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and currently is in remission.
"Pink is the color that represents breast cancer, so I just want to get her that big pink Escalade truck and see that big smile on her face."
