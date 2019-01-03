Teams that should trade for Antonio Brown; Ranking playoff QBs

With that in mind, I believe this is the perfect opportunity for the Steelers to completely reboot their team without headaches on the squad. In fact, it would make sense to trade Brown before the fifth day of the league year (March 17), when he's due a $2.5 million roster bonus. While they would have to deal with a hefty cap hit of $21.1 million in 2019 if they deal him before June 1, the addition of better chemistry by the subtraction of a distraction should push Tomlin and the team to make the move. Look no further than the black cloud of Bell's no-show this past season as proof of the negative impact created by soap opera-like drama.