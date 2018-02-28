Team-by-team WR picture: Packers, Cowboys need upgrades

Washington Redskins: Washington will need to do some self-scouting on the receiver corps this offseason. If the Redskins decide they're comfortable with Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson as their top two options, then they are free to just pursue depth, as not much is behind them on the roster. It's an appealing reality, given that both players are still young and carry meager cap hits for the 2018 season, but both have provided evidence that they should be questioned. Crowder didn't take the leap many expected him to in 2017, despite clearing 60 catches for the second straight season. He didn't look comfortable when the team tried to bump up his outside reps. Doctson finished with just 35 catches after usurping Terrelle Pryor in the starting X-receiver role, but flashed big-play potential in what was essentially his first exposure to the pro game after a lost rookie season in 2016. The former TCU product has the gifts to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but it will require a leap of faith to presume he makes that developmental jump while working with a new quarterback who, at least given how they've both functioned in the past, is an awkward fit with what he does well. The Redskins should pursue at least a couple of possible contributors to, at worst, complement Crowder and Doctson.