Denver Broncos plan to keep Emmanuel Sanders

Due to the ever-expanding salary cap and a wave of aggressive young general managers, many league insiders expect this offseason to be marked by an increase in trade activity.

Although the Denver Post recently speculated that veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders could be one of those dealt in the coming months, that's not general manager John Elway's intention.

"From my understanding, the Broncos do not want to deal him," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access. "He's got a $10 million cap number ... but, remember, they want to lure a big-time free-agent quarterback to the team. This quarterback -- maybe Kirk Cousins, maybe someone else -- needs someone to throw to."

With perennial tease Cody Latimer due to reach free agency, Denver has only spare parts such as Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and unproven 2017 third-round pick Carlos Henderson behind Sanders and Demaryius Thomas on the depth chart.

If Elway expects to reverse course and prevent his franchise from back-to-back losing seasons first time since the early 1970s, jettisoning one of his precious few proven starters on offense isn't the answer.

Once viewed as the NFL's most imposing pass-catching duo, Sanders and Thomas have suffered through injuries and untimely drops while adjusting to subpar quarterback play over the past two years. On the wrong side of age 30, both receivers are nearing the decline phase of their careers -- if they haven't already reached it.

That said, it would surprise no one if a new quarterback leads a rejuvenated aerial attack in 2018.