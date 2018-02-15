Larry Fitzgerald will play for Arizona Cardinals in 2018

Larry Fitzgerald won't follow Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians riding into the sunset in 2018.

The 11-time Pro Bowl receiver told Arizona Cardinals new coach Steve Wilks he will return for the upcoming season.

"Larry mentioned to me last night that he's coming back for the 2018 season. ... He's totally committed, those are his words. We're ecstatic to have him part of the Arizona Cardinals," Wilks told the Doug & Wolf Show on 98.7 FM in Arizona.

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald had been hinting at a return, but stopped short of announcing his plans in every previous media availability -- including his victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this past weekend.

Speculation of Fitzgerald's possible retirement escalated with Palmer and Arians exiting stage left this offseason. Fitzgerald will make $11 million in base salary in 2018, the final year of his contract extension.

There was never a doubt, however, about Fitzgerald's skill. He caught 109 passes in 2017 -- tying his own franchise record -- second-most in the NFL, adding 1,156 yards and six touchdowns.

With Fitzgerald's decision in the bank, Wilks and the Cardinals must now turn their attention to unearthing a new quarterback. At least they know that passer will have a future Hall of Famer to throw to.