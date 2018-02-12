Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

If Larry Fitzgerald decides to retire from the NFL, perhaps a golf career could be waiting.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, along with PGA pro Kevin Streelman, won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend with a score of 41-under par, including a 12-under, 60 in Sunday's final round. The duo led wire-to-wire.

"It was me being completely out of my comfort zone, not being a professional, like just dealing with what comes. I think that's what made it special for me," Fitzgerald told reporters, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. "This game is so difficult. And I think you even have more respect for the guys who win and play consistently at a high level because this is the hardest game out there."

Fitzgerald became the first African-American amateur to win the event, which began in 1937, per the Cardinals' official website. The wide receiver also was the first athlete to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am since QB Dan Marino in 1998.

A couple Fitzy highlights:

What a shot!@LarryFitzgerald is used to the big stage on Sundays.