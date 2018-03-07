Team-by-team QB picture: Vikings, Broncos, Cardinals need help

New England Patriots: You have the finest quarterback of our lifetime coming off a season that saw him show zero indication of giving in to Father Time. Tom Brady turns 41 in August on a team that no longer boasts tucked-away Mr. Fabulous Jimmy Garoppolo as New England's savior in waiting. Nobody knows how long Brady will endure. Same goes for coach Bill Belichick, who could choose to exit stage left when his quarterback calls it quits. With only journeyman Brian Hoyer behind Tommy, the Patriots must think about a succession plan, but the situation is attached to legacy, legend -- and the reality that Brady could feasibly play for multiple years into the future. Add it all up and the Patriots find themselves in an unusual push-and-pull between the present and future.