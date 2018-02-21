Trevor Siemian expected to be on trading block

Next week's NFL Scouting Combine promises to deliver a whirlwind of chatter, gossip and juicy rumors.

The machine is already churning in Denver, where the future of quarterback Trevor Siemian is entirely up in the air.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Siemian is expected to be available through a trade as the Broncos plan to aggressively overhaul their quarterback room, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport was told that next season's roster could include 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch and two new signal-callers.

Denver is expected to make a powerful push for free-agent mega-prize Kirk Cousins. If the former Redskins quarterback can't be lured west, additional open-market possibilities include Case Keenum, AJ McCarron, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford.

The Broncos also sit in solid position to grab a top college prospect with the fifth-overall pick in the draft. Finally, there's the case of Tyrod Taylor, who might be available through a trade if Broncos football czar John Elway has eyes for the Bills quarterback.

As for Siemian, he's not about to drum up a storm of demand on the open market. A late-round pick should do the trick, but it's just as likely the former starter is released. Last year's meltdown aside, Siemian would make for a reliable backup if he can stay healthy.

It's worth noting that ex-Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is now an assistant with the passer-needy Jets, while Siemian's former quarterbacks coach, Greg Knapp, is with the Falcons -- a team in need of an upgrade over the age-old Matt Schaub.

It's anyone's guess where Siemian will wind up, but one reality is crystal clear: The Broncos are rebooting the machine under center.