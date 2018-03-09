Tyrod Taylor trade: Bills will hold five of NFL draft's top 65 picks

With the Bills agreeing to trade Tyrod Taylor to the Browns on Friday, there's a QB vacancy in Buffalo.

We don't know how general manager Brandon Beane plans to fill the void, but this much is certain: He will have the assets to go get the signal-caller of his choice in the draft if that's the route he prefers.

The Bills will acquire the first pick of the third round in the swap with Cleveland, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which means Beane will be holding five of the first 65 picks in the 2018 draft, including two first-rounders (Nos. 21 and 22 overall).

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter forecasts a big move up the board for the Bills in his most recent mock draft, with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield as the target for Buffalo in a deal with the Broncos for the No. 5 overall pick.

With the demand for the top QBs available expected to be extremely high, it will probably take a move like that for Buffalo to be in position to pick someone out of the group that includes Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen or perhaps even Lamar Jackson, although he's not being projected to come off the board quite as early as the aforementioned QBs in most NFL.com mock drafts.

Then again, we still have free agency ahead of us -- it begins Wednesday -- and Buffalo could fill its need at QB with a veteran to avoid having to pay the bounty of picks it would take for a big move up in Round 1. Either way, the Bills are one of the teams, along with the Browns (they hold four of the first 35 picks), that possess the keys to the draft, and it's going to be fascinating to see how they choose to use them.