Eagles seeking at least first-round pick for Nick Foles

Coach Doug Pederson understands he can't keep everyone from his Super Bowl LII roster, but the Eagles have no intention of parting with their premium quarterback insurance.

While Philadelphia has fielded calls from teams interested in trading for backup quarterback Nick Foles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access that the Eagles are asking for a first-round draft pick "at the very least."

"They really do not seem intent on trading Foles," Rapoport explained, adding that the team's brass wants to hold onto Foles to guard against any potential hiccups in Carson Wentz's recovery from reconstructive knee surgery.

Between Wentz and Foles, Pederson has the Super Bowl MVP and a 2017 regular-season MVP candidate under contract for less than $15 million next season.

It's easy to see why a Foles trade is viewed as a long shot. Minus Philadelphia's coaching acumen and surrounding talent, he would be a poor bet to repeat his postseason success in another locale.

Foles is worth more to the Eagles as the ultimate backup than he would be to another organization as a mislabeled franchise quarterback.