TCU throttles Texas to deliver statement win to CFP committee

Doctson's success came largely at the hands of Texas cornerback Quandre Diggs, a senior who was playing in his final game in Austin. Although he had been one of the better corners in the league this year, Diggs gave up at least one score on defense and muffed a punt that led to another. Other top Longhorns prospects like defensive end Cedric Reed (one sack on the night) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown didn't show up in the stat line much, but did help harass Boykin and limit the TCU running game to just 135 yards on the ground.