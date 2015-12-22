TCU's Josh Doctson won't play in Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon

Preparations for the Alamo Bowl for TCU star receiver Josh Doctson can now give way to anticipation for the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Horned Frogs star and Fred Biletnikoff Award finalist, who has been rehabilitating a broken wrist sustained on Nov. 7 at Oklahoma State, will not play against Oregon on Jan. 2, per Carlos Mendez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Doctson made the decision not to play in the game, TCU coach Gary Patterson said.
Doctson is expected to arrive at the Senior Bowl in late January with a chance to emerge from rehab in front of an NFL personnel-heavy audience.
The senior is one of the top 2016 NFL Draft prospects at his position; according to an AFC scout, Doctson has the look of a first- or second-round draft choice. Doctson caught 79 passes for 1,327 yards in only nine starts for the Horned Frogs, including 14 touchdowns. He missed two games and parts of two others with the injury.
There is also good news for the Horned Frogs. Patterson said star quarterback Trevone Boykin, who is also recovering from injury, is looking "great" in bowl practices. TCU began the season 8-0 with the Boykin-to-Doctson connection being one of the nation's most dangerous, but Doctson's injury against the Cowboys marked the Horned Frogs' first loss of the year.
Doctson is among 93 players that have accepted a Senior Bowl invitation. The Jan. 30 game, broadcast on NFL Network, will give Doctson a chance to compete in practice and play against some of college football's top defensive backs.