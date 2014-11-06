TCU's B.J. Catalon is injured and questionable for Saturday

Doctson has 38 receptions and seven TDs, and his height makes him a mismatch for most corners. Gray is TCU's No. 2 receiver, with 29 receptions and seven TDs. He also is a big-time deep threat, averaging 16.8 yards per catch. TCU is better-equipped to deal with injuries at receiver than at tailback. Backup tailbacks Aaron Green and Kyle Hicks have combined for 513 yards and three TDs, but almost 28 percent of the yardage came in one game, the rout of Texas Tech.