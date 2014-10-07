TCU, Mississippi State have most staying power among risers

Mississippi State has knocked off top 10 teams in consecutive weeks, but it has a heck of a gauntlet remaining, too, with Auburn this week and games at Alabama and Ole Miss, among other tough ones remaining. There's plenty to like about the Bulldogs' combination of a Dak Prescott-led offense and an outstanding front seven on defense. The road ahead looks very difficult for Mississippi State, but it appears to be the type of team that is ready to take on the challenge of withstanding it.