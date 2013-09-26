TCU DE Devonte Fields unlikely to play against SMU

This has been a season to forget for TCU, especially its star sophomore defensive end Devonte Fields.
Fields was suspended for violating team rules in the Horned Frogs' 37-27 season-opening loss to LSU. A week later, starting quarterback Casey Pachall suffered a broken arm in the first half of the 38-17 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Now Fields' status against SMU this week is uncertain because of a foot injury he suffered late in the 20-10 loss at Texas Tech on Sept. 12. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a source described the injury as serious and that Fields is not expected to play after missing practice Wednesday.
Fields (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a Freshman All-American after posting 18.5 tackles for loss with 10 sacks last season. Fields has four tackles, including two for loss, this season.