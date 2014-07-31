TCU DE Devonte Fields denies assaulting ex-girlfriend

Texas Christian defensive end Devonte Fields has denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend, and the alleged victim has recanted part of the statement that led to an assault charge for one of the top defensive players in the Big 12 Conference.
Haley Brown had initially told police she believed Fields had a handgun when he allegedly assaulted her on July 20, some seven weeks after Brown had broken off their relationship. But according to star-telegram.com, Brown recanted the handgun allegation in a revised statement last week. Fields turned himself into police July 24 on an arrest warrant for assault with bodily injury to a family member, admitting his presence at the scene but denying the assault.
For now, Fields has been barred from the TCU campus, pending the criminal investigation, and the details of Brown's claim are disturbing. This from the arrest warrant affidavit: "The defendant [Fields] lunged at the victim and threw a punch towards her face. The victim dodged the blow and fell to the floor. ... [Fields] punched at her again and struck her in the left jaw and right cheek area of her face."
Fields was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2012 with 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, but a foot injury sidelined him for all but three games of his sophomore season in 2013.
TCU opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Samford, and it is unclear how long the police investigation will take. As such, Gary Patterson's team will open preseason practice without one of its top defensive talents.
According to the report, Fields' charge is a Class A misdemeanor.