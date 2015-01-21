TCU CB Kevin White draws strong reviews at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Kevin White NFL coaches and scouts were most anticipating at the 2015 Reese's Senior Bowl -- the explosive wide receiver from West Virginia -- withdrew from the game and never made it to Mobile, Ala. But the Kevin White who is on hand, the cornerback from Texas Christian, is making sure the name won't be forgotten.
White got plenty of practice reps Wednesday for the South squad and stood out all day with his play in a group of corners also led by Miami's Ladarius Gunter and Ole Miss' Senquez Golson. The practice competition is fierce against a stellar group of South wide receivers including Auburn's Sammie Coates, Miami's Phillip Dorsett and Kansas State's Tyler Lockett.
"I thought he did an outstanding job in man-to-man coverage. Everything I saw on tape, he's very similar to Jason Verrett, the first-round pick from last year," said NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock.
That comparison would be just fine with White, given Verrett played his way -- with help from a strong 2014 Senior Bowl week -- into being a first-round pick (No. 25 overall) by the San Diego Chargers. Verrett and White both possess the skill set to play nickelback, as well. Verrett made four starts as a rookie with San Diego, making 19 tackles and breaking up four passes with one interception.
White (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs, broke up 11 passes with two interceptions as a senior.