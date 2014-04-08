TCU CB Jason Verrett to visit Arizona Cardinals

Published: Apr 08, 2014 at 08:06 AM

The Arizona Cardinals have spent wisely and adeptly this offseason in free agency, but they're still looking for the right pieces that will push them over the top and into the playoffs in the NFL's toughest division. Adding players like Jared Veldheer and Antonio Cromartie will help, but there's still work left to do for Bruce Arians and company.

The secondary is one area where the Cardinals could be looking to shift some pieces around in order to make a dent in the NFC West, and that might result in the club going with a cornerback in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Yes, the team has a wealth of options to pair with Patrick Peterson, but someone like TCU's Jason Verrett could be the lockdown defender in the slot the team is looking for.

As it just so happens, the Cardinals are bringing in Verrett on Wednesday and Thursday of this week according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. Verrett is analyst Mike Mayock's fifth-best corner in the draft and will likely be available when the team picks 20th overall.

Recent NFL.com mock drafts do have the team going defense first this draft and corners from Darqueze Dennard to Bradley Roby have been mentioned as good fits for the team. If those two are off the board however, it makes sense for the Cardinals to have a detailed evaluation of Verrett in case they really want to get a corner before addressing other needs.

Most of the focus of this week's visit will undoubtedly center on Verrett's physical abilities. While few teams will have questions about the 4.38 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine, Arizona will likely dig into his ability to play bigger receivers despite his 5-foot-9, 189-pound size. Also on the docket will be an exhaustive look at how his shoulder is holding up after he elected to have surgery on his labrum last month.

According to Rapoport, Verrett's shuolder is doing quite well post-surgery and he appears on track for a full recovery.

Will that be enough for the Cardinals to take him 20th overall? We'll see in May, but this week's two-day visit will likely be the first step in determining that.

