TCU CB Jason Verrett to have labrum surgery

Verrett measured 5-foot-9½ and 189 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him the shortest of the top five corners available. He generally is considered to be below Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard and Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert among cornerbacks, but Verrett, Ohio State's Bradley Roby and Virginia Tech's Kyle Fuller are in play to be the third corner drafted. It's likely that only Dennard and Gilbert will go in the first round, though a third corner could slide in at the end of the first round.