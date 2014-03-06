TCU CB Jason Verrett to have labrum surgery

TCU cornerback Jason Verrett played much of the 2013 season with a torn labrum, and he will have surgery on the injury soon after the Horned Frogs' pro day on Thursday.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing a source who has spoken to Verrett, that Verrett's shoulder has healed significantly since he injured it in September, but won't be 100 percent without surgery -- opting for surgery now will allow him to be ready for training camp.
Verrett measured 5-foot-9½ and 189 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, making him the shortest of the top five corners available. He generally is considered to be below Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard and Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert among cornerbacks, but Verrett, Ohio State's Bradley Roby and Virginia Tech's Kyle Fuller are in play to be the third corner drafted. It's likely that only Dennard and Gilbert will go in the first round, though a third corner could slide in at the end of the first round.
NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock said during the combine that "I think the kid has everything but size." Mayock said Verrett -- who had a 39-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine -- can play inside and outside and is an "ideal nickel" guy.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.