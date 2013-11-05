TCU CB Jason Verrett could be held out because of injuries

TCU is playing out what can only be characterized as a lost season. Only a three-game winning streak to close out the schedule, including an upset of unbeaten Baylor, can get the Horned Frogs back to a bowl game. Star sophomore defensive end Devonte Fields never was able to get on track before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Quarterback Casey Pachall broke his forearm in the second game of the season, which forced him to miss nearly two months, leaving behind an offense that has been a mess for most of Big 12 play.