TCU CB Jason Verrett could be held out because of injuries

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 11:17 AM
jason-verrett-110513-ts.jpg

TCU is playing out what can only be characterized as a lost season. Only a three-game winning streak to close out the schedule, including an upset of unbeaten Baylor, can get the Horned Frogs back to a bowl game. Star sophomore defensive end Devonte Fields never was able to get on track before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Quarterback Casey Pachall broke his forearm in the second game of the season, which forced him to miss nearly two months, leaving behind an offense that has been a mess for most of Big 12 play.

Cornerback Jason Verrett was seemingly immune from the issues infecting the rest of the team, posting a conference-best 12 pass breakups to go along with two interceptions despite being rarely challenged. But now Verrett could miss this week's game at Iowa State because of injuries, head coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday.

Verrett has lived up to his billing as a true lockdown corner, holding a line of talented wide receivers in check. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound senior has 34 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss with his first career sack this season, and is ranked 15th on NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 100 list.

That's not the only bad news TCU is dealing with, as its running back ranks have been depleted.

Hot 100 seniors

In his midseason update of the top 100 seniors in college football, Gil Brandt has UCLA LB Anthony Barr No. 1 and a previously unranked player in his top 5. More ...

Waymon James is currently serving a suspension, though it is unclear if he will miss any game action. Patterson was less than pleased that information about James' status was leaked and hinted that the redshirt senior could be used simply out of spite.

"I'm about ready to play him because all you guys said he wasn't," Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sophomore running back B.J. Catalon was hurt in the overtime loss to West Virginia and is not expected to play. Catalon leads TCU with 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His average of 26.2 yards per kick return is best in the Big 12.

Even with the possibility of six wins and a bowl bid still in play, part of TCU must feel like getting this season over with as quickly as possible.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

