TCU blows past Oklahoma State to boost playoff hopes

Boykin's downfield passing was on point most of the afternoon, and part of the reason for his success was the stellar play of wideout Josh Doctson. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior came up two yards shy of breaking the school record for receiving yards in a single game with 225 yards on just seven catches, two of which went for scores. He once again proved to be a big-play guy with one of the touchdowns coming on an 84-yard catch and run.