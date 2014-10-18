TCU blows past Oklahoma State to boost playoff hopes

The TCU Horned Frogs suffered their first loss of the season last week but they're not about to let College Football Playoff Committee members write them off. TCU made that statement loud and clear in a 42-9 drubbing of Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Quarterback Trevone Boykin continued to pile up big numbers in TCU's new-look offense and might just be the most improved player in the country after guiding the team to a 5-1 start this season. The dual-threat star threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns (with one interception) while adding 41 yards on the ground before being removed early in the fourth quarter.
Boykin's downfield passing was on point most of the afternoon, and part of the reason for his success was the stellar play of wideout Josh Doctson. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior came up two yards shy of breaking the school record for receiving yards in a single game with 225 yards on just seven catches, two of which went for scores. He once again proved to be a big-play guy with one of the touchdowns coming on an 84-yard catch and run.
Running back B.J. Catalon continued to make noise as a possible All-Big 12 selection with 102 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
The win was the school's first against Oklahoma State since 1992, although that came four conference affiliations ago for TCU.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was not a happy man after the game, as the Cowboys once again struggled to get things going offensively, racking up just 258 total yards and getting shutout in the second half. Quarterback Daxx Garman continued to struggle in multiple areas of the passing game, completing just 40 percent of his passes while also throwing two interceptions.
All-purpose star Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest players in college football, was mostly contained by the Horned Frogs' defense. He had just 58 yards of offense in the game and was mostly ineffective in the return game.
With Baylor falling to West Virginia earlier on Saturday (and the Bears still have to play Oklahoma and Kansas State), TCU remains in the thick of the Big 12 race thanks to the win. As they destroyed what had been a top-20 team in Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs also sent a signal that they're not backing out of the national title race, either.