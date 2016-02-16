Taysom Hill intends to return to BYU for 2016 season

Hill announced on Tuesday that he intends to return to the Cougars this fall, taking one final shot at finishing his college career on a strong note. He'll file for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA that is typically granted to players with only the most trying of injury or medical circumstances. Hill certainly qualifies: He has suffered three season-ending injuries in his BYU career, most recently last fall with a foot injury that sidelined him for the year before the team's season opener had even ended.