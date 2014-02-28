Taylor Lewan: I can't wait to move out of my mom's house

Published: Feb 28, 2014 at 04:33 AM

Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan might be on his way to being one of the first three offensive tackles taken in the draft, but he bemoaned his current state Friday on NFL Network's "NFL AM": "As of right now, I'm 22 years old, living with my mother and unemployed."

Lewan won't have to worry about the unemployed part for long: the 2014 NFL Draft commences May 8.

Lewan (6-foot-7, 309 pounds) had a big-time performance last weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine and put himself in position to potentially go in the top 10 of the draft. His 40-yard dash time was especially impressive: 4.89 seconds, fastest of any of the offensive linemen.

"Never in my life did I expect to run the fastest time at the combine" among the linemen, Lewan said, who also said he was so nervous before the start of the event that he almost fell over while getting into his stance.

Lewan also topped out at 9 feet, 9 inches on the broad jump, which also led all offensive linemen. He said there was nothing special he did during the jump but did note that his goal was "trying to look as athletic as possible doing it."

Numerous teams are looking for offensive tackles in this draft, and Lewan said he doesn't care where he ends up.

"I'll go anywhere," he said. "If someone wants to move a pro team to Alaska, I'll go there."

Chances are, he will play in a much warmer climate. Three NFL Media analysts have him going to the New York Giants at No. 12, and another has him going to St. Louis at No. 13.

He played in two distinct offenses at Michigan, which should help him get acclimated in the NFL wherever he goes. Lewan was recruited by Rich Rodriguez and played one season in the spread. But he played his final three seasons under Brady Hoke, who preferred a pro-style attack.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

