Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure No. 1 pick in 2015 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the No. 1 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft on Sunday, and the Tennessee Titans settled for No. 2.
A 23-20 loss to New Orleans dropped Tampa Bay to 2-14 on the season, the same record as Tennessee, which also lost its season finale, 27-10, to Indianapolis. The Titans, by virtue of a superior strenth of schedule, get the No. 2 overall selection in April.
"We need help," Bucs coach Lovie Smith said after his team's season-ending loss. "And we'll be able to pick from the best."
Picks 1-20 are as follows:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-14, .486 strength of schedule)
- Tennessee Titans (2-14, .506)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13, .514)
- Oakland Raiders (3-13, .570)
- Washington Redskins (4-12, .496)
- New York Jets (4-12, .543)
- Chicago Bears (5-11, .529)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-10, .482)
- New York Giants (6-10, .512)
- St. Louis Rams (6-10, .531)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-9, .475)
- Cleveland Browns (7-9, .479)
- New Orleans Saints (7-9, .486)
- Miami Dolphins (8-8, .512)
- San Francisco 49ers (8-8, .527)
- Houston Texans (9-7, .447)
- San Diego Chargers (9-7, .512)
- Kansas City Chiefs (9-7, .512)
- Buffalo Bills (9-7, .516)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-6, .490)
The top draft needs for both the Buccaneers and Titans are similar, presumably making them interested in the same pool of prospects. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt identifies both quarterback and pass rusher as primary needs for both clubs.
Quarterback, in particular, was an issue for Tampa Bay all season. Josh McCown and Mike Glennon combined to throw just one more touchdown than their interception total (21-20) this season. Neither is thought to be a longterm answer for the Bucs.
"Our play at the quarterback position," Smith candidly admitted on Sunday, "hasn't been good enough."
Despite the problems at quarterback, the Bucs were still able to have two wide receivers -- rookie Mike Evans and veteran Vincent Jackson -- go over 1,000 yards. Upgrading the position to take full advantage of this dynamic duo -- through the draft or free agency -- will be a priority in the offseason.
The problem with this draft is there is no Andrew Luck in it. And the two top prospects at the position -- Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Florida State's Jameis Winston -- are underclassmen who have yet to declare, although it is widely expected that both will following their team's final game in the first College Football Playoff.
Still, neither player is a sure thing. And Brian Hoyer and Mark Sanchez might be the best offerings in free agency.
The Titans appear content to go with Zach Mettenberger for at least one more year after the rookie sixth-round pick from LSU started six games with mixed results.