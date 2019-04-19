Takeaways from Raiders GM Mike Mayock's recent draft rankings

But what he does with the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 overall picks next Thursday in Nashville could end up defining his Raiders legacy. So, what can we expect? Well, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Mayock and Gruden are so concerned their draft plans might leak, they've sent the team's scouts home and aren't expected to have them back before Round 1 kicks off. But thanks to NFL Media Research, we might have some insight into how Mayock could end up using those three first-round selections (if he doesn't decide to trade them). After digging deep into the Oakland GM's six most recent top-100 prospect rankings from years past, five interesting observations emerged in terms of how he evaluates positions and how that could impact the Raiders' Round 1 draft strategy: