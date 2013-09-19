Tajh Boyd turns in efficient performance for Clemson in ACC win

Boyd's performance in the ACC opener for both teams was efficient and workmanlike. He was 24-of-37 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 38 yards. Boyd threw 13 picks last season but has thrown zero through three games in 2013. Since he became the Tigers' starter at the beginning of the 2011 season, this is only the second time he has gone three consecutive games without a pick.