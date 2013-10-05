Tajh Boyd throws for 455 yards, five TDs as Clemson romps

Clemson senior quarterback Tajh Boyd threw two picks Saturday, his first two of the season.
Big deal: Those interceptions were overshadowed by his five touchdown passes and 455 passing yards in three quarters in a 49-14 bludgeoning of host Syracuse in the Orange's first-ever ACC game.
Boyd set a career record with his yardage total, and the five TD passes tied a career high. It was the third 400-yard day of his career.
He was 15 of 17 for 317 yards and threw four TD passes in the first half as Clemson took a 35-7 lead. He also tossed a 91-yard catch-and-run to Sammy Watkins in the third quarter.
Boyd now has led Clemson to 13 consecutive double-digit wins over unranked teams.
Boyd has 10,442 yards of total offense in his career. That's third all-time in the ACC, behind North Carolina State's Philip Rivers (13,582) and Georgia Tech's Joe Hamilton (10,640).
