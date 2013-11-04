Tajh Boyd, C.J. Mosley top prospects to watch down stretch

Mack is one of those rare players who escaped the state of Florida and went on to become a top NFL prospect. He started this season with a bang, collecting nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown against Ohio State. I believe if the draft had been held after that game he would have been a top 10 pick. He's played OK since but not anywhere close to that level. That doesn't mean NFL scouts aren't still excited about him -- they are. I'm not sure there has ever been this much traffic by NFL teams to the University of Buffalo. On the season, Mack (confirmed 6-2 5/8, 245) has 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He's competitive on every play and runs well (4.65 40). He'll get a lot of national TV exposure over the next month against good competition, including two road games against Toledo and Bowling Green. Scouts will want to see what is truer, his game against the Buckeyes or the ones that followed.